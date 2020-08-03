172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-colgate-palmolive-india-target-of-rs-1507-krchoksey-5633851.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Colgate Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1507 KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on Colgate Palmolive (India) with a target price of Rs 1507 in its research report dated July 31, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on Colgate Palmolive (India)


Colgate Palmolive reported revenue decline of 4.1% YoY (down 2.9% QoQ) to INR 10,406 mn as toothpaste/toothbrush volumes were affected due to COVID-19 led lockdown and disruptions. EBITDA margin expanded to 29.6% in Q1FY21 (27.6% in Q1FY20). EBITDA increased 2.7% YoY/ +17.2% QoQ. Net Profit grew 17.2% YoY (down 2.9% QoQ) to INR 1,982 mn due to lower taxation rate. Net Profit margin for the quarter expanded by 346 bps YoY to 19.0% (flat QoQ).


Outlook


We apply a PE multiple of 43.5x on FY22E EPS of INR 34.6 (earlier 43.5x on INR 34.1) and arrive at a revised target price of INR 1,507 per share, an upside potential of 5.1% from CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate an “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Colgate Palmolive.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 3, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Accumulate #Colgate Palmolive (India) #KRChoksey #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.