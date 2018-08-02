App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 165: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bank of Baroda


BOB reported PAT of Rs5.28bn (1.5x increase YoY) v/s PLe: Rs2.75bn on back of very strong NII growth of 29% (v/s 20% YoY expected), better NIM management, good opex control and lower provisions owing to lower slippages.  Business momentum is improving each quarter on both assets which is led by retail, agri, corporate and liabilities with stable CASA.


Outlook


We wait and watch out for NIM sustenance, management retention/succession while we expect credit cost to still remain elevated as recoveries are slow and gradual. Retain Accumulate with PT of Rs165 (from Rs163) based on 1.2x Mar-20 ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Accumulate #Bank Of Baroda #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

