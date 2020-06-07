App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 08:26 PM IST

Accumulate Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 838: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 838 in its research report dated June 05, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


We believe regulatory issues are likely to abate in FY21E as CAPA (Corrective and Preventive Actions) have been completed for Unit-I, IX, VII, and XI and ARBP is in continuous discussion with FDA for virtual cGMP audit. We believe successful resolution will lead ARBP to launch 50-60 quality products in FY21E with better realization due to favorable forex. ARBP had received only 22 ANDAs approval in FY20 versus 49 in FY19 and 51 in FY18. The lower approval was on the back of regulatory issues in its two key plants (Unit-IV and VII).



Outlook


With a high probability of complete resolution for its key plants in FY21E, we improve PE to 13x (11X earlier) of FY22E and increase TP to Rs838 (earlier Rs702). We maintain 'Accumulate'.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 7, 2020 08:26 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

