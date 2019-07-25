App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Asian Paints; target of Rs 1522: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 1522 in its research report dated July 24, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Asian Paints


APNT has posted ~20% volume growth in domestic decorative business aided by sustained migration from unorganized segment, lower trade inventory in base quarter and channel filling led by dealer promotion schemes. Slowdown in demand is impacting the demand for automotive and industrial coatings, and we expect moderation in volume growth for domestic decorative paints in the coming quarter. Margin outlook remain positive given soft crude prices and favorable USD/INR, however gains from lower freight from new units will be partly neutralized by higher overheads.


Outlook


We increase EPS estimates by 2.3-2.6% and now estimate CAGR of 14% in revenue and 20.5% in Adj. PAT over FY19-21. We value the stock at 45xJune21 EPS of 33.8 and arrive at a target price of 1533 (Earlier Rs1433). Retain Accumulate.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 25, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

