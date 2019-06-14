Accumulate Apar Industries; target of Rs 795: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Apar Industries

Apar Industries (Apar) reported 39% YoY growth in Q4FY19 revenues to Rs25bn, higher than our estimate. The top-line growth was driven by 51%YoY rise in Power/Telecom cables segment sales to Rs5.1 bn, Conductors revenues grew 49%YoY to Rs13.3bn while Transformer & specialty oil segment's sales rose 31% YoY to Rs7bn. However, EBITDA margin fell 163 bps YoY to 5.5% YoY owing to volatility in raw material prices and execution of lower-margin order. PAT for the quarter grew 9% YoY to Rs0.4 bn, in-line with our estimates, largely due to margin contraction, lower interest expense, higher other income and a higher tax rate. The company expects to improve its revenue mix by increasing share of high-margin products in all the three segments in FY20, thus leading to higher profitability. We have raised EPS estimates by 3%/4% for FY20/21E to capture higher revenue growth in FY19.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 14/11x FY20/21E. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs 795.

