App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Apar Industries; target of Rs 795: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Apar Industries with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated May 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Apar Industries


Apar Industries (Apar) reported 39% YoY growth in Q4FY19 revenues to Rs25bn, higher than our estimate. The top-line growth was driven by 51%YoY rise in Power/Telecom cables segment sales to Rs5.1 bn, Conductors revenues grew 49%YoY to Rs13.3bn while Transformer & specialty oil segment's sales rose 31% YoY to Rs7bn. However, EBITDA margin fell 163 bps YoY to 5.5% YoY owing to volatility in raw material prices and execution of lower-margin order. PAT for the quarter grew 9% YoY to Rs0.4 bn, in-line with our estimates, largely due to margin contraction, lower interest expense, higher other income and a higher tax rate. The company expects to improve its revenue mix by increasing share of high-margin products in all the three segments in FY20, thus leading to higher profitability. We have raised EPS estimates by 3%/4% for FY20/21E to capture higher revenue growth in FY19.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 14/11x FY20/21E. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs 795.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #Apar Industries #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.