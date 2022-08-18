English
    Steel ministry extends deadline for speciality steel's PLI scheme

    This announcement marks government's third attempt at extension of PLI scheme and comes on the heels of government hiking the duty on exports of of few steel intermediaries to 15 percent.

    Nickey Mirchandani
    August 18, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

    The Ministry of Steel has extended the last date of applications under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel up to September 15, 2022.

    Back in July 2021, the Union Cabinet cleared Rs 6,300 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel for five years. The scheme covers coated/plated steel products, high strength/wear resistant steel, specialty rails, alloy steel goods, steel wires and electrical steel. The government anticipates nearly Rs 40,000 crore investment and 25 million tonne capacity addition for specialty steel.

    Earlier, the last date for manufacturers to apply for the benefits under the PLI scheme for speciality steel was March 29. This was later extended till April 30, and again to May 31, 2022.

    This announcement marks government's third attempt at extension of PLI scheme and comes on the heels of government hiking the duty on exports of of few steel intermediaries to 15 per cent.

    According to Care Ratings, India was the second-largest producer of steel in the world in FY21, but out of the total 102 million tonnes (mt) of steel production, only 18 mt was value-added/specialty steel.

    What is PLI Scheme?

    The objective of PLI scheme for ‘speciality steel’ is to promote manufacturing of specialty steel grades within the country by providing financial incentives. Presently the country operates at the low end of value chain in steel manufacturing.

    The PLI incentive is expected to boost the domestic production of specialty steel by a) Attracting significant investment; b) Infusing technology and know-how and c) promoting exports.
    Nickey Mirchandani Assistant Editor at Moneycontrol covering Materials and Industrials space which includes Metals, Cement and Infrastructure sector. She’s a presenter and a stock market enthusiast with over 12 years of experience who loves reading between the lines and scanning through numbers. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Associate Research Head at Bloomberg Quint/ BQ Prime, where she wrote analytical pieces, anchored multiple interviews and a show called “ Market Wrap”.
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 01:17 pm
