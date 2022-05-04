English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Deadline to apply for production-linked incentive for steel manufacturing extended till May 31

    The deadline has been extended for the second time. Initially, March 29 was the last date for manufacturers to apply for the benefits under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for speciality steel. It was later extended till April 30.

    PTI
    May 04, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

    The government has extended the deadline to submit applications under the production-linked incentive scheme for speciality steel till May 31, according to an official notification.

    The deadline has been extended for the second time.

    Initially, March 29 was the last date for manufacturers to apply for the benefits under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for speciality steel.

    It was later extended till April 30.

    "…the application window (for scheme) will be kept open up till May 31, 2022,” according the steel ministry notification dated April 28.

    Close

    Earlier, an official in the ministry had told PTI that the government was considering modifications in the PLI scheme for speciality steel after steel makers raised certain concerns.

    The government is working on a uniform incentive on the production of speciality steel and considering inclusion of more grades, especially those used in the defence sector, to the scheme, the official had said.

    On July 22 last year, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost the production of speciality steel in the country.

    The move is expected to attract an additional investment of about Rs 40,000 crore and create 5.25 lakh job opportunities.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #PLI scheme #steel
    first published: May 4, 2022 03:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.