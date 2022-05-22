English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Export duty hike on steel items to hit projects under PLI scheme: Indian Steel Association

    Imposition of export duties on steel products will send a negative signal to investors and adversely impact capacity expansion projects under PLI scheme, steel industry players said after the government removed customs duties on raw materials and hiked export taxes to check local prices.

    PTI
    May 22, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Imposition of export duties on steel products will send a negative signal to investors and adversely impact capacity expansion projects under PLI scheme, steel industry players said after the government removed customs duties on raw materials and hiked export taxes to check local prices.

    The government on Saturday waived customs duty on the import of some raw materials, including coking coal and ferronickel, used by the steel industry, a move which will lower the cost for the domestic industry and reduce the prices.

    Also, to increase domestic availability, the duty on exports of iron ore was hiked up to 50 per cent, and a few steel intermediaries to 15 per cent, according to a notification. In a statement, the steelmakers' body, the Indian Steel Association (ISA), said the industry welcomes the removal of import duty on coking coal and few other input raw materials for the industry.

    "However, imposition of export duty on steel will only send a negative signal to investors in the steel sector and will adversely impact the sector's capacity utilisation. India has been increasing its engineering and steel exports over the last two years and has the potential to become part of a larger global supply chain. "India may lose the export opportunities now and this decision may also impact the overall economic activity in the country," the association said.

    Also, the imposition of export duty will help other countries to increase their share in the global market, which India will vacate. Rebuilding the lost ground may take a very long time, as the supply chain will be disrupted, while India's credibility as a reliable exporter will take a hit, the ISA noted.

    Close

    Related stories

    The body further said, "Steel industry in India has made the largest investment commitments ranging from 36 per cent to 40 per cent of total investments committed by the entire manufacturing sector. These investments in capacity building are needed to achieve the Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision.

    "In light of this decision, new capacities creation may get impacted as they would be seen as uneconomical thus affecting the much-awaited investment against PLI scheme for speciality steel." Besides, it may have a major impact on the entire supply chain in the long term. The economic activity of a few states dependent on minerals and steel will be further hit.

    "These measures need to be deliberated and then a calibrated approach may be taken. The steel industry continues to remain committed to nation-building," the association said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #export duty #PLI scheme #steel #steel industry
    first published: May 22, 2022 03:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.