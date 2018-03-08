App
Mar 08, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato claims 1,50,000 users of Zomato Gold in India

The company states that 40 percent of its total sales were referral driven.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Online restaurant guide and food ordering company Zomato has claimed it has managed to get a subscriber base of 1,50,000 for Zomato Gold in the first three months of its launch in India.


Zomato Gold was launched in India to open a new revenue stream from partner restaurants and maintain customer loyalty. It was launched in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore with an annual subscription of Rs 999.


The company states that 40 percent of its total sales were referral driven and it has also found 3x increase in Zomato traffic on Gold vis-a-vis non-Gold restaurants.


The number of partners on Gold is 2,300 compared to 1,100 at the time of the launch. The Net Promoter Score (NPS) according to the statement is up to 84 percent.


In terms of exploring new restaurants, the company claimed that 83 percent of its users discovered a Gold partner restaurant for the first time.


The company recently raised USD 200 million from Ant Financial, owned by Alibaba Group.


Zomato Gold was first launched in Portugal and UAE in early 2017. It has competitors such as Swiggy and Foodpanda in India.


While Swiggy recently raised USD 100 million (approx Rs 642 crore) in series F funding, led by global internet group and technology investor Naspers and China's e-commerce platform Meituan- Dianping.

Foodpanda got acquired by Ola in 2017  with a commitment of infusion of funds to the tune of Rs 1300 crores from parent ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank.

