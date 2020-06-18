App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zerodha’s Rainmatter invests Rs 3.5 crore in GoldenPi

The startup is trying to open up bond and debenture investments for retail investors.

Pratik Bhakta

Rainmatter has invested Rs 3.5 crore in GoldenPi, an online market place for fixed-income investment options. The Bengaluru-based startup helps retail traders to invest in bonds and debentures, traditionally a turf of large corporates or a few individuals.

Rainmatter is a fintech-focussed fund and incubator which is an initiative of stock-broking platform Zerodha.

“Investor returns have been vastly limited by minimal interest rates of fixed deposits and volatility of the stock market, our vision is to make quality debt investing in this bond market an easy, affordable and staple household opportunity for all,” GoldenPi cofounder Abhijit Roy said.

Close

GoldenPi acts as an aggregator for bonds and debentures across bond houses, capital market divisions of banks and other players in the markets.

related news

It lets retail investors participate in the market by allowing investments as low as Rs 10,000. These instruments usually offer higher returns than fixed deposits.

Founded in 2017 by Roy and Samir Pratihar, GoldenPi aims to open bond investments to 70 million retail investors across the country. The startup has a curated list of AAA to A rates bonds available for real-time investment in the secondary market.

“We feel such fixed-income investment products can help in a big way to push more retail investors in the capital markets. The lucrative returns coupled with secured investment options can open avenues for more investors looking at the markets for their investments,” said Nithin Kamath, chief executive officer, Zerodha.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 04:22 pm

