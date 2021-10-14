MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Urban Company to charge more for top services to improve partner earnings

"The urgency with which we are moving is because it is the right thing to do and not under business pressure," Urban Company said.

Priyanka Sahay
October 14, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
Representative image (Twitter/Urban Company)

Representative image (Twitter/Urban Company)


Urban Company has decided to increase prices of high demand services as well as reduce commissions it charges in order to improve the take home earnings of its partners.
It announced a 12-point programme on October 14 under which it will simplify its systems and processes, and make them more transparent.


"For better take home earnings for our partners, we are marginally increasing prices of several high demand services across categories," it said in a statement.


Giving details of commissions across categories, it said for the beauty segment it will reduce the highest commission slab from 30-25 percent.


Earlier, commissions ranged from 8.5 percent for small orders to 30 percent for high-ticket orders. Commissions will now range from 8.5-25 percent.


The highest slab currently applies to high value orders and this change will now help partners earn more on these high value orders.


Average commissions after this change come out in the range of 20-22 percent.


It has also decided to reduce monetary penalties it charges the partners in case of any issue.


"Earlier, there was no cap on penalties charged per month per partner, which was recently changed to put a maximum cap of Rs 3,000 on monthly penalties charged per partner. We are further reducing the maximum cap on monthly penalties per partner per month to Rs 1,500," it said.


In order to ensure safety of women partners it plans to carve out a dedicated SOS helpline.

It is also publishing the UC Earnings Index which will transparently show how much Urban Company partners earn, net of commissions, fee and other associated costs.

"We will also show how average utilization on the platform has trended, for both beauty and home service categories," it said in a statement.

"The urgency with which we are moving is because it is the right thing to do and not under business pressure," it added.

The development happens following days of protests where women partners came on the streets trying to negotiate their demands-better wages, lowering of commissions rates and safe working conditions.

Indian Federation of App-based Transport workers (IFAT) had also extended its support to the workers.

Close

Related stories

The company on the other hand however claimed that during the last week of protest there was any impact on the business of Urban Company.

"In the last 7 days, the platform has done more business and delivered more orders than in any 7 day period in its history," it said.

It will also be working on providing insurance and training to partners.

"We are committed to working hard over the next months to actualise the above and make our times ahead significantly better for everyone in the UC Family," it said.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #Gig economy #Protest #Urban Company
first published: Oct 14, 2021 01:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.