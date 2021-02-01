MARKET NEWS

Union Budget 2021: Reduced compliance for one-person companies to promote innovation

Union Budget 2021: One-person companies are very popular in other markets such as the US, Europe and Singapore.

Priyanka Sahay & M. Sriram
February 01, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Budget 2021 on February 1 that the government would reduce compliances for one-person companies (OPC) to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in India.

As the name suggests, OPC are companies having only one member, and shareholders. So, regulatory requirements are fewer.

While it is a new concept in India, one-person companies are very popular in other markets such as the US, Europe and Singapore.

In India, most startups have multiple shareholders. There is always some angel, or a couple of co-founders, etc. However, the finance minister's announcement may encourage this structure in India.

So far, the government has recognised 41,061 startups in India. The sector is growing rapidly with more and more unicorns emerging in the market. The country is now home to 38 unicorns, with at least 12 startups getting added to the list in 2020.
first published: Feb 1, 2021 12:23 pm

