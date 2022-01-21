Toothsi raises $9 million in venture debt from Stride Ventures

Representative image

Dental tech start-up Toothsi has raised $9 million in a venture debt round from Stride Ventures, barely fours months after raising a Series B round led by Eight Roads Ventures, the Mumbai-based company said on January 21 .

The company plans to invest the capital in improving technology, geographical expansion and brand building.

“This partnership with Toothsi is our latest endeavour towards engaging with more new-age healthcare startups,” said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures.

Founded in 2018 by orthodontists Arpi Mehta, Pravin Shetty, Manjul Jain, and Anirudh Kale, the company offers customers clear aligners, an alternative to conventional braces. It customises aligners and claims to have designed over 65,000 plans so far with a five-fold year-on-year growth in the financial year 2021.

Clear aligners have emerged as a preferred technology over traditional metal braces for their sheer unnoticeable factor. Toothsi is likely to lock horns with San Jose-headquartered Align Technology, which makes Invisalign braces.

“Their disruptive solution to orthodontic issues in the form of customisable invisible aligners has been creating waves in this consumer-driven space and has captured 35 percent market share,” Singh said. Stride is investing through its Stride Ventures India Fund II.

Besides orthodontic products, Toothsi also offers oral-care products such as sonic toothbrushes, teeth whitening products and aligner accessories.

Diversifying into the skincare space, it recently introduced Skinnsi, which offers laser hair removal services and skin treatments at home.

Toothsi last raised raised $20 million in a round led by Eight Roads Ventures, Think Investments and the Mankekar Family Office in August.