These are the books Sequoia partner GV Ravishankar recommends you read

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / November 04, 2021 / 01:07 PM IST

GV Ravishankar, partner at Sequoia Capital India, besides being one of the country's best-known venture investors, is also among the startup world's more avid readers.

Ravishankar's portfolio includes online learning unicorns Byju's and Eruditus, lenders Five Star Business Finance, Mannapuram and Equitas  home design firm Home Lane and cloud kitchen firm Rebel Foods

Further, his reading deviates from the hoi-polloi of business and finances that most founders and VCs stick to.

In the latest episode of Moneycontrol's show, All About Books on Twitter Spaces, Ravishankar recommended a variety of books which have helped him personally and professionally. Here's the list-

Behavioral economics-

  1. Thinking Fast Thinking Slow by Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky

  2. Nudge, Misbehaving by Richard Thaler

  3. Scarcity by Sendhil Mullainathan and Eldar Shafir

  4. Influence by Robert Cialdini

  5. Hooked by Nir Eyal

  6. Playing the Long Game by Laurie Fitzjohn-Sykes


Biology-

  1. Power, Sex, Suicide by Nick Lane

  2. The Cancer Code by Dr. Jason Fung

  3. The Body by Bill Bryson

  4. The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben and Tim Flannery

  5. Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker

  6. The Brain- The Story of You by David Eagleman


Others-

  1. Radical Longevity: The Powerful Plan to Sharpen Your Brain, Strengthen Your Body, and Reverse the Symptoms of Aging by Ann Louise Gittleman

  2. Gut Feelings: The Intelligence of the Unconscious by Gerd Gigerenzer

  3. Early Indians: The Story of Our Ancestors and Where We Came From by Tony Joseph

  4. The Intuitive Investor: A Radical Guide for Manifesting Wealth by Jason Apollo Voss
first published: Nov 4, 2021 12:42 pm

