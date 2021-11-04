These are the books Sequoia partner GV Ravishankar recommends you read

GV Ravishankar, partner at Sequoia Capital India, besides being one of the country's best-known venture investors, is also among the startup world's more avid readers.

Ravishankar's portfolio includes online learning unicorns Byju's and Eruditus, lenders Five Star Business Finance, Mannapuram and Equitas home design firm Home Lane and cloud kitchen firm Rebel Foods

Further, his reading deviates from the hoi-polloi of business and finances that most founders and VCs stick to.

In the latest episode of Moneycontrol's show, All About Books on Twitter Spaces, Ravishankar recommended a variety of books which have helped him personally and professionally. Here's the list-



Thinking Fast Thinking Slow by Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky

Nudge, Misbehaving by Richard Thaler

Scarcity by Sendhil Mullainathan and Eldar Shafir

Influence by Robert Cialdini

Hooked by Nir Eyal

Playing the Long Game by Laurie Fitzjohn-Sykes





Power, Sex, Suicide by Nick Lane

The Cancer Code by Dr. Jason Fung

The Body by Bill Bryson

The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben and Tim Flannery

Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker

The Brain- The Story of You by David Eagleman





Radical Longevity: The Powerful Plan to Sharpen Your Brain, Strengthen Your Body, and Reverse the Symptoms of Aging by Ann Louise Gittleman

Gut Feelings: The Intelligence of the Unconscious by Gerd Gigerenzer

Early Indians: The Story of Our Ancestors and Where We Came From by Tony Joseph

The Intuitive Investor: A Radical Guide for Manifesting Wealth by Jason Apollo Voss

