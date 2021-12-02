Swiggy to invest $700 million in Instamart, clocks one million weekly grocery orders

Online food delivery firm Swiggy will invest $700 million in its express grocery delivery business Instamart, the Softbank-backed firm has said, as it seeks to double down on a category that has grown at a scorching pace since it was launched in the middle of the pandemic last year.

Swiggy's move to commit a huge investment to Instamart also comes at a time when there is heightened competition in the so-called quick commerce space in India- where startups are promising delivery of essentials in under an hour.

From Zomato-backed Grofers to Dunzo to Amazon to Flipkart to Zepto to Tata-owned BigBasket to Reliance-owned JioMart - everyone is vying for a larger pie of this market, as more Indians shop for daily essentials online.

Swiggy said it is currently clocking more than 1 million orders per week and will start 15-minute deliveries to top cities by January 2022. Launched in Gurugram and Bengaluru in 2020, Instamart now serves customers in 18 cities.

"The growth and the large market size have taken us by surprise. The retention numbers are also looking incredibly good," Sriharsha Majety, founder and CEO of Swiggy, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Majety estimates that at the current growth trajectory, Instamart is set to reach an annualised GMV (gross merchandise value) run rate of USD 1 billion in the next three quarters.

"With our food delivery business trending at a USD 3 billion annualised GMV run rate, and Instamart’s super-charged growth, we’re very excited about our convenience mission,” he said.

With more offices opening up and vaccination gathering pace, the food delivery business has also seen a bounce back. "The average monthly user spend has gone up by 50 percent," he said.

While Majety did not specify a timeline, he said it is highly likely that Instamart would surpass its core food delivery business in the future, underscoring the potential it has.

Instamart offers an assortment of products across categories like fresh fruits and vegetables, daily bread and eggs, cooking essentials, beverages, instant food and munchies, personal and baby care, home and cleaning.

This is Swiggy's second attempt to crack the online grocery delivery space. It had launched and shut Swiggy Stores earlier, which operated on a marketplace model. But Instamart operates via the dark stores model. Dark stores typically resemble conventional supermarkets, except that they are open to online orders only.

The $700 million will be used to increase awareness, distribution and technology investments. While Swiggy currently has over 150 dark stores, it plans to add 100 more in the next three months.

This would come from the $1.25 billion that it raised a few months ago and not the new round that it is reportedly raising, at a valuation of $10 billion. Majety did not comment on the fund raise. It also doesn't have immediate plans for an IPO.

Swiggy's strategy for Instamart stands in stark contrast to arch-rival Zomato, which started and shut its grocery delivery service in months. It is now playing in this space, via Grofers, in which it holds a 10 percent stake and is reportedly in talks to commit an additional $500 million.

Instamart's rivals include Grofers, which claims 1.25 lakh orders on a daily basis. Younger rival Zepto recently raised $60 million in its first round of funding and is expected to be delivering around 10,000 per day.

Earlier this year, Dunzo, which has also forayed into instant grocery delivery, said it planned to set up 300 micro-fulfilment centres to deliver groceries in under 19 minutes.