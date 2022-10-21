Personal hygiene brand Soothe Healthcare raises Rs 175 cr from US Development Finance Corp, others

Personal hygiene company Soothe Healthcare, on October 21, raised Rs 175 crore in a fresh round of funding, out of which the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has invested Rs 55 crore. The company raised the remaining Rs 120 crore from its existing investors including A91, Symphony, Sixth Sense, and Gulf Islamic Investments (GII).

In a statement, the personal hygiene brand said it will use the fresh capital to further grow its distribution channels and expand its reach across women in tier two and three markets. Soothe Healthcare, which is the manufacturer of Paree sanitary pads, also said the funds will also be used in marketing the brand and spreading awareness of women's menstrual hygiene.

Founded in 2013 by Sahil Dharia, Soothe Healthcare manufactures, distributes, and markets personal hygiene products under its flagship brand Paree sanitary pads. In October 2020, the company expanded into the baby diapers segment with the launch of its brand Super Cute's.

"Our endeavor is to provide women with high-quality products at a great value… This fresh inflow of funds will help us reach women across wider geographies,” said Dharia, who is also the chief executive officer of Soothe Healthcare.

Earlier in 2021, the brand raised Rs 230 crore in a Series C funding round led by GII, Northern Arc, and KKR-backed Incred, with participation from A91 Partners.

“We continue to be believers in the business opportunity in women’s hygiene and Soothe’s relentless focus on building a high-quality Indian brand in the space,” said Abhay Panday, general partner of A91 Partners.