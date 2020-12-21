Peko Life becomes the winner of Pitch Right, a Moneycontrol-IPV initiative

Mental healthcare startup Peko Life won the first-ever edition of Pitch Right, a live funding show launched by Moneycontrol in partnership with angel network Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The company will receive Rs 50 lakh of investment from the angel investors of IPV.

Founded by Agam Garg, Prateek and Abhinav Kumar, Peko Life aims to provide effective and personalised mental health treatment pathways to 200 million affected Indians.

With just 20,000 practitioners in India, the evolution of this industry is bottle-necked by the lack of good supply. That's where Peko Life comes in. It is trying to build a trusted brand among practitioners that helps in improving the quality of supply and defines the framework for new supply to join the community.

The announcement was made on December 19, post a two hour long live pitching session which also saw participation from four other startups -- AI-powered live-streaming commerce platform Kiko TV, integrated pet care platform Wagr, on-demand work fulfilment platform Pracify and ed-tech startup Avishkaar that uses a combination of hardware and software tools to introduce next generation tech like Robotics, AI, Drones and Coding to children.

The jury consisted of Vinay Bansal, CEO and founder of IPV, Ankur Mittal, co-founder of IPV, Deepak Chandran, chief finance officer of Wipro International, Shefali Chhachhi, founding member of Satgana and Mitesh Shah, head of finance of BookMyShow and also a co-founder of IPV.

Having commenced on October 8, the platform Pitch Right enables early-stage start-ups to showcase their ideas and potential to a jury featuring top VCs, successful founders and leading Angels of India.

While several industries and sectors reel in the effect of the pandemic and its resulting lockdown, it has been start-ups that have played a vital role in the recovery of the nation's economy.

The idea behind the launch of this initiative was to promote the entrepreneur ecosystem. With several ideas waiting to receive funding, it is the need of the hour to fasten the growth of these innovative minds and propel their solutions and models towards the path of success.