MyGlamm acquires BabyChakra, to invest Rs 100 crore in expansion

Accel-backed beauty and personal care company MyGlamm has acquired BabyChakra for an undisclosed amount and plans to invest Rs 100 crore in building content to commerce platform in the next three years.

Naiyya Saggi, the founder and chief executive officer of BabyChakra, will join the MyGlamm group as a co-founder and will spearhead the mom-baby vertical while also building out the overall community vertical for the group.

Naiyya will also join the MyGlamm board as a board member.

The move to acquire BabyChakra first started in 2020 with the founders of both companies aligning on a shared vision about content, community and commerce being the future of creating digital first brands and there being an opportunity for the same in the mom and baby category at scale.

The whole process took six months and was finalized on August 11, 2021.

Together the new venture will represent a community of over 80 million and have over 220,000 influencers on their platforms.

With this acquisition, BabyChakra will continue to remain focused on building a trusted brand in the mom child ecosystem starting from India. While BabyChakra’s digital assets and solutions already reach over 25 million families, the MyGlamm partnership will exponentially accelerate its journey on the direct to consumer (D2C) e-commerce side.

The mom and baby care segment is a $4 billion market, however the category penetration is only 15 percent resulting in the bulk of Indian families still remaining underserviced with products and solutions that ensure care.

With the commerce stack that MyGlamm has built out and scaled, BabyChakra will leapfrog its D2C capabilities by continuing to co-create products with their large communities of families and doctors and launch products online and offline across the country.

"While the Indian mom and baby care market is large and rapidly growing at 15-20 percent CAGR, Indian moms and kids still need products that are truly personalized to their needs," said Saggi.

"The mom-baby category is one of the fastest growing categories currently in the BPC segment in India. BabyChakra has built an incredible amount of trust amongst parents, through their engaging platform, community and extensive doctor network. We are thrilled to have Naiyya join the group as co-founder and work alongside her to make Baby Chakra the largest Mom-Baby brand and platform in India," said Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO, MyGlamm.

MyGlamm products, launched in October 2017, are available both online and offline. The brand has over 15000 points of sale across 70 cities in India. Recently, the brand closed its Series C funding round at Rs 530 crores and is projecting to grow to an annualized revenue of Rs 750 crores by December 2021.

Currently, MyGlamm has around 800 SKUs across makeup, skincare, personal care and recently entered the hair care segment as well.