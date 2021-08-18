INDmoney wants to become super money app: Ashish Kashyap

INDmoney, an app that helps users manage money across investments, loans, taxes and expenses through a single platform, expects its customer base to grow to 10 million from the current 1.5 million by FY22, as more Indians turn to digital platforms to invest, borrow and manage their money.

The startup's Founder and CEO Ashish Kashyap, who previously founded travel platform Goibibo said most of its current customers have been on-boarded word of mouth, unlike start-ups that typically have to spend significant sums on customer acquisition. The two-year-old startup has raised $58 million so far from investors such as Tiger Global, Steadview Capital and Dragoneer.