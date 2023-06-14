English
    Zoho to take on OpenAI, Google with new AI model, Sridhar Vembu overseeing project

    The project is being overseen by founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu, and is being worked on by the company's R&D team in India.

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    June 14, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST
    Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

    Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) major Zoho is building its own large language model (LLM), similar to OpenAI's GPT and Google's PaLM 2 models. The project is being overseen by founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu, and is being worked on by the company's R&D team in India.

    "We have been working on artificial intelligence for a decade now. When customers needed ChatGPT integration, we gave them that by integration with 13 of our apps as we announced recently," Praval Singh, vice president of marketing and customer experience, Zoho said in Delhi on June 14.

    "In the short term, we have built the integration with ChatGPT... But we are also building proprietary large language models that will be capable of summarising, paraphrasing and adapting to new tasks. However, we have not set a specific timeline for it," he added.

