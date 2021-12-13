Good Glamm Group acquires media and influencer talent management network MissMalini

Darpan Sanghvi (left) and Malini Agarwal.

Content-to-commerce startup Good Glamm Group has acquired media and influencer talent management network Miss Malini Entertainment for an undisclosed amount.

Following this acquisition, Mumbai-based MissMalini will continue to function independently and will be led by founder Malini Agarwal and co-founders Nowshad Rizwanullah and Mike Melli.

"We have admired MissMalini over the years. They were the first movers in the Influencer space, are the leading digital voice on Bollywood and the Girl Tribe is turning into a highly engaged and relevant community. We see all these elements and expertise as highly valuable pieces in the ambitious content-to-commerce disruption we are creating in India," said Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group.

"Becoming part of Good Glamm Group will be hugely beneficial for both parties, whether in terms of our massive, combined industry footprint or opening new avenues for growth in this digital-first world. Both the Good Glamm Group and MissMalini share strong brand synergies, common values and a joint vision to transform India’s burgeoning social commerce industry, leveraging first-mover advantages to create exciting new opportunities across the country’s creator economy," said Agarwal.

With this acquisition, Good Glamm Group welcomes MissMalini’s five business divisions that include content and marketing platform MissMalini, women's community platform Girl Tribe by MissMalini, celebrity and talent management arm Ignite Edge, creative agency Agent M Creative, and production house MM Studios.

These digital assets reach over 60 million people a month.

With this acquisition, the Good Glamm Group now has a bouquet of digital media brands. Earlier this year it acquired ScoopWhoop, The Moms Co and BabyChakra. Last year it had acquired women-centric content platform POPxo.

The group which became a unicorn last month is aspiring to buy more beauty brands with a budget of Rs 2,000 crore.

The Good Glamm Group claims to have 150 million users, 220,000 content creators and a doctor network of 10,000. It also claims to be adding 3.5 lakh new e-commerce customers every month, with the total transaction shooting up to 3.2 million on a monthly basis.

The large user base, omnichannel capabilities and capacity to derive data-driven customer insights are expected to help its group brands create, launch and market products in the beauty, skincare and parenting categories.