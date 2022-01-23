Good Glamm Group acquires majority stake in Organic Harvest, to invest Rs 75 crore

Content to commerce firm Good Glamm has acquired a majority stake in organic beauty and personal care brand Organic Harvest and will invest Rs 75 crore in further growing the brand.

The company did not disclose the size of the deal.

Following the deal, Organic Harvest will continue to work as an independent entity.

Started in 2013 by Rahul Agarwal, Organic Harvest is a company with Ecocert certification. It predominantly has been an offline first brand. Now as part of the Good Glamm Organic Harvest will be able to leverage the group’s digital audience comprising 88 million POPxo annual users, 100 million users of ScoopWhoop and Baby Chakra’s 20 million mothers community and 10,000 doctors network.

Good Glamm Group’s 50,000 offline points of sale across 150 cities will also give the brand an omnichannel advantage.

"For us, it was always about taking the concept of organic personal care products to the substantial mass population of India and across the globe. With this partnership, our aspiration to become the world’s largest organic personal care company, seems to be easily achievable," said Rahul Agarwal, CEO, Organic Harvest.

The Good Glamm Group comprises a portfolio of proprietary beauty and personal care brands that have a digital ecosystem of content, community and creator assets.

This acquisition is a continuation of the group's approach to acquiring fast growing beauty brands in across multiple categories of beauty and personal care.

It also has hair and skin care brand St Botanica besides direct to consumer mother and baby care brand The Moms Co under its umbrella.

Overall, it has acquired nine companies in the last few months with the recent ones being Winkl and Vidooly. These two were in the influencer management space.

Valued at over $1.2 billion, the Good Glamm Group is backed by marquee investors such as Warburg Pincus, Prosus Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and Accel, among others.