COVID-19 impact: Swiggy announces four-day workweek for employees in May

The company has also set up a pandemic support mechanism and an emergency support team to assist employees during this crisis.

Priyanka Sahay
May 03, 2021 / 07:06 PM IST
The employees can also get salary advances, leave encashments and loans.

Keeping the health of its employees in mind at a time when the country is witnessing a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, online food delivery firm Swiggy has announced a four-day workweek during May in an unprecedented move.

"Please decide the four days that each of you would work and utilise the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends,"  Girish Menon, head of HR at Swiggy, wrote in an internal mail to the employees on May 1.

The company has also set up a pandemic support mechanism and an emergency support team to assist employees during this crisis.

This includes Shield app and employee support hotline - a COVID-19 Support infrastructure that helps employees access hospital beds, ICUs, plasma and oxygen cylinders, ambulance support, and other emergency services through Swiggy’s network of partners, volunteers and healthcare providers.

It is also providing online doctor consultation and medical support for employees who are recovering under home quarantine.

All the employees and their families will be entitled to reimbursements for the costs incurred during home isolation as well as hospitalisation.

The employees can also access salary advances, leave encashments and loans in the current times. The company will be offering an early release of salary for May for grade 1 to 6 employees with an aim to offer some financial relief.

The employees will also receive a nutrition support cover if they or their family members test positive.

Swiggy is already getting its employees, their family members as well as around 2 lakh of its delivery partners vaccinated.

The company recently raised $800 million in a new round of funding that will value it at $5 billion.

The round saw participation from global alternative asset manager Falcon Edge Capital, Singapore-based fund management firm Amansa Capital, US-based private investment firm, Think Capital, French asset management firm Carmignac and Goldman Sachs, among others.
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #COVID19 #Falcon Edge #Food Tech #Swiggy
first published: May 3, 2021 07:02 pm

