CAIT announces campaign against foreign-funded e-commerce firms 

CAIT also urged the government to implement the rules for e-commerce framed by the government equally to all e-commerce companies, whether domestic or foreign.

Priyanka Sahay
September 09, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
CAIT claims that foreign e-commerce companies will adversely affect the country's economy, retail market, e-commerce business, agriculture, and other areas due to which the consolidation of the "nationalist forces had become very important."


The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on September 9 said that foreign-funded e-commerce companies were violating the e-commerce rules and adversely impacting offline traders of the country while announcing a national campaign to protest against these practices.

Named "Halla Bol", the campaign will start from September 15 and will see participation from 100 trade leaders from across the country.

During this campaign, the CAIT will send communication to all political parties of the country to clarify their stand on e-commerce. The traders of the country will wait for the response of all the parties and a timely decision will be taken about the role of the traders in the upcoming assembly elections and thereafter the Lok Sabha elections.

The traders' association will also reach out to large corporates who are conducting their business activities through traders in the country like Tata, Godrej, Reliance, Hindustan Lever, Patanjali, Kishore Biyani Group, Aditya Birla Group among others to fight foreign-funded companies.

In a joint statement, BC Bhartia, National President, and Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General said that India's business should remain in India and in the hands of Indians and its benefits should be given to the consumers, traders, and industry of the country.

CAIT also urged the government to implement the rules for e-commerce framed by the government equally to all e-commerce companies, whether domestic or foreign.

According to the traders' association, on September 15, trade organisations across the country would organise a dharna at more than one thousand places in different states of the country. Apart from this, a memorandum will also be given to the chief minister, MPs, and MLAs of each state by September 30.

Tags: #Amazon #CAIT #Flipkart
first published: Sep 9, 2021 05:22 pm

