MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

BharatPe's Ashneer Grover hits out at Paytm, says founder answerable for investors’ money

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Ashneer Grover, whose firm recently got a small finance bank licence, said Paytm gave Chinese investors their money back at the cost of the public market.

Priyanka Sahay
November 22, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST
Ashneer Grover.

Ashneer Grover.



In what looks like a BharatPe vs Paytm war, founder Ashneer Grover has officially criticised Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s decision to “misprice” the fintech firm's public offering, adding that a failed listing ends the frenzied cycle of IPOs in India.

Following a debut fiasco at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Paytm’s stocks continue to tank. It saw the worst performance in recent history by tanking 27 percent to Rs 1,560 from the issue price of Rs 2,150 apiece.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Grover whose firm recently got a small finance bank licence said the company gave Chinese investors their money back at the cost of the public market.

“I used to tell investors that there’s going to be two markets -- pre-Paytm and post-Paytm because post Paytm is going to tank and that is exactly what has happened. The reason is quite simple, you have mispriced your IPO,” Grover said.

Close

Related stories

“You did a Rs 18,300 crore IPO out of which 55 percent was secondary. You did a price optimisation. It’s the Chinese investors who sold their shares through this IPO. Indian market ko kharab karke apne Chinese investors ko unka paisa wapas diya hai. (You disrupted the Indian market to return Chinese investors’ money),” he added.

According to Grover whose company became a unicorn earlier this year, this development is likely to have a huge impact on the upcoming IPOs including that of LIC in India.

LIC is expected to file the draft prospectus in the next two weeks in what is touted to be the country’s largest public listing.

“All the upcoming IPOs are now likely to be repriced including that of LIC which was supposed to be the biggest so far. The government had to divest. If it gets to lower price then the government will face issues as their target of disinvestment will not be met,” he said.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Paytm. The story will be updated once they respond.

Sharma, on the other hand, is learnt to have told employees to keep their heads low and not get perturbed by the market perception and focus solely on expanding the business.

It is not often that founders of top companies or CEOs lambast competition in public. Moneycontrol has reached out to Paytm for a comment. The story will be updated once they respond.

Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #PayTm #Vijay Shekhar Sharma
first published: Nov 22, 2021 02:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.