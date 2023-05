BharatPe

Fintech unicorn BharatPe has appointed Sandeep Indurkar, an ICICI Bank veteran, as the Chief Business Officer- Banking and Alliances, even as the chief executive's position remains vacant after Suhail Sameer stepped down from the role earlier this year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Indurkar, who has 18 years of experience, was the digital payments head of the banking major.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)