Angel tax: Govt widens startup definition, makes them easier to invest in

With an aim to relax the norms and make it easier for startups to thrive in the country, the government on Tuesday widened age cap of startups from 7 to 10 years.

"An entity shall be considered a startup up to 10 years from its date of incorporation instead of the existing period of 7 years," Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet.

The government has further expanded the turnover criteria as well. Now a firm can be a startup even if its turnover for any of the financial years since its incorporation hasn’t exceeded Rs 100 crore instead of the existing cap of Rs 25 crore.

The notification on the same will be released shortly.

Moneycontrol had reported on February 11 that new guidelines on angel tax are likely to be announced this week in two tranches.

The minister has also stated that considerations of shares received by eligible startups for shares issued or proposed to be issued by all investors shall be exempt up to an aggregate limit of Rs 25 crore.

Earlier this month, the government had set-up a small working group constituting of angel investors and startup founders to look into issues faced by angel investors.

This meeting was the outcome of incessant protests by investors in the last few weeks following the government's angel tax notification on January 16.

The industry was not convinced by the fresh guidelines issued in January. Angel investors had been demanding complete scrapping of the angel tax.

The minister has also stated that the notification will simplify the process for startups to get exemptions on investments under section 56(2)(viib) of Income Tax Act, 1961.

According to a report by LocalCircles and the Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA), over 73 percent of startups, which raised capital between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore in India, have received angel tax notices from the I-T Department till date.

“CBDT and DIPP have accepted our recommendations as is for resolving Section 56(2)viib. This eliminates a major obstacle for Indian startups and if implemented right, could give a significant boost to the Indian startup ecosystem as individuals with tax paid income as well as corporates will be able to easily participate in startup investments," said Sachin Taparia, Founder of LocalCircles.