2021: From Zepto to Mensa Brands, here are the startups that raised big money in first round of funding

Startups typically raise $10-20 million in their first institutional rounds but some bucked the trend this year to raise much more in their Series A rounds of funding.

For example, online grocery firm Zepto founded by two 19-year-olds managed to attract massive investor interest. And so did Ananth Narayanan's Mensa Brands that runs a model similar to the US-based Thrasio under which it buys profitable, well-reviewed online sellers on ecommerce marketplaces and turbocharges their growth with technology, marketing and product growth chops.

In fact, other companies running Thrasio-like business models raised bigger-than-usual first institutional rounds as well.

Here's a list of the firms that raised big capital in their first institutional or Series A rounds.

1. Zepto: The online grocery delivery firm turned heads not just for raising a massive $60 million in its first institutional round but also for being founded by two 19-year-old Stanford dropouts. The round was led by US -based investment fund Glade Brook Capital in November. The next month the firm raised another $100 million which took its valuation to $570 million. The company offers 10-minutes delivery and is focusing on expanding its business across the country. Now it is also learnt to be in talks with investors for a potential unicorn round.

2. Mensa Brands: Founded by former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan, Mensa raised $50 million in a Series A round in May from Accel, Falcon Edge Capital and Norwest Venture Partners. Within six months of this, it raised another $135 million round to become one of the country's fastest firms to turn unicorn.

3. 10Club: Another Thrasio-like startup which raised a huge Series A round in June. The company that acquires young ecommerce product sellers to scale them up raised $40 million in an equity and debt round led by Fireside Ventures.

4. GlobalBees: This Thrasio-style venture raised $150 million in a mix of equity and debt in July in one of the largest Series A rounds raised by an Indian startup so far. The round was led by FirstCry. The company is in the business of acquiring fast-growing online brands to build an assortment of products. At the same time it helps these brands scale up by making investments.