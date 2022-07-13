Startup 'nurture.farm' partners with SBI General Insurance and Future Generali

Fertilizer stocks have seen excellent movement in the last one year, infact couple of months back many of these stocks have touched their year high level on the expectations of good monsoon. But in the last few weeks many of these stocks have witnessed good amount of correction. Moneycontrol found 8 fertilizer stocks that have doubled the investors wealth in just last one year but in recent correction these stocks have fallen anywhere between 10 percent to 40 percent from their 52-week high. We considered only companies with market cap of over Rs 500 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global believes the long-term outlook of this sector appears to be positive.

Agri-tech startup nurture.farm on July 13 announced its partnership with SBI General Insurance and Future Generali India Insurance Company to expand its insurance solutions for its 1.9 million farmers.

Nurture.farm is an open digital platform for growers, farming communities and food systems.

The company had recently received a corporate agency licence from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA). This licence enables nurture.farm to help farmers access innovative insurance solutions at cost-effective price points. "Insurance penetration in India is very low, especially in the rural hinterland. We want to develop smart insurance solutions for farmers to increase their financial resilience. We are elated to have partnered with trusted brands…," nurture.farm Business Head and COO Dhruv Sawhney said in a statement.

With these partnerships, the company aims to offer its insurance solutions to nearly 2 million farmers in 2022-23, it added.