PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|spotify-to-buy-ad-tech-firm-megaphone-to-monetize-podcasts-6099801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 125
MGB : 110

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Spotify to buy ad tech firm Megaphone to monetize podcasts

Spotify Technology SA has agreed to buy podcast advertising and publishing platform Megaphone, it said on November 10

Moneycontrol News

Sweden-based Spotify Technology SA has agreed to buy podcast advertising and publishing platform Megaphone, it said on November 10, the latest in a series of deals to boost its podcast platform.

The deal is worth $235 million, a Spotify spokesman said.

The company will use Megaphone's technology to create targeted ads, it said, and will also make its proprietary ad monitoring tools available to third-party podcast publishers.

Close

Spotify, which earns revenue from paid subscriptions and by disseminating ads to non-paying users, saw its advertising business return to growth in the third quarter after it was hit by the pandemic earlier this year.

related news

Executives have said ad growth will accelerate in the current quarter.

Its heavy investments in podcasts, in an effort to become the Netflix of audio content, have helped drive subscriber growth at a time when many people are homebound due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since last year, Spotify has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to buy companies like Gimlet Media, a podcast producer, and Ringer, the sports and entertainment podcast network founded by sportswriter Bill Simmons.

The company said the new technology will help podcast publishers earn more from their work.

"We are still in the early chapters of the streaming audio industry story, but it is absolutely clear that the potential is significant," Spotify's Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff said.

Spotify now has 1.9 million podcasts, up from 1.5 million in the second quarter, boosted by big launches such as "The Michelle Obama Podcast" and "Mama Knows Best" by influencer Addison Rae.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #music #Spotify #Streaming

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.