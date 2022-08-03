English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SpiceJet's Ajay Singh in talks with middle east carrier, Indian groups for stake sale?

    SpiceJet may be looking at possible stake sale to a foreign carrier, or Indian conglomerates.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
    Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet

    Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sources close to Network18 have informed that SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh could be in talks with a middle-eastern carrier for a possible stake sale. The airline is also in discussions with a couple of Indian conglomerates, to offload partial stake in the airline. The shares were upbeat at the start of the session on August 3, rising by over 5 per cent at 9:30am.

    Promoter Ajay Singh presently holds around 60 percent stake in the airline. Couple of Indian conglomerates are also in the fray to buy a stake in the airline.

    When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, the company 'continues to be in talks with various investors regrading sustainable financing. The airline will make 'appropriate disclosures, in accordance with applicable regulations'.

    Just a day ago, the airline confirmed that it has cleared all principal dues with the Airport Authority of India (AAI), and had reverted to advance payment mechanism for daily operations.

    The airline has been under the spotlight after a slew of incidents of technical snags on its flights, and one of its Dubai-based lessors asked the regulator to deregister three of SpiceJet's planes.

    Close

    Related stories

    Last month, Moneycontrol reported that the airline lost market share because it didn’t deploy enough seats. Its slot utilization remains low, as experts told Moneycontrol that either SpiceJet could not have its assets ready to be deployed, or does not have the appetite to stand losses.

    The airline is yet to release its Q4FY22 results, as the numbers are being re-authenticated due to a ransomware attack that impacted its IT systems.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ajay Singh #SpiceJet
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.