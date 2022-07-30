English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Deregister SpiceJet planes: Gulf-based lessor to India watchdog

    Recently, the regulator issued a show cause notice to SpiceJet over safety before ordering the carrier to operate only half the flights approved for the summer schedule.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 30, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

    A subsidiary of Gulf-based lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has appealed to the Indian aviation regulator for deregistering three Boeing 737-800s leased to SpiceJet over non-payment of dues, The Economic Times said, the latest in a string of woes for the airline dogged by safety concerns and failure of payments to vendors, lessors, and suppliers.

    Recently, the regulator issued a show cause notice to the airline over safety before ordering the carrier to operate only half the flights approved for the summer schedule. The airline said the move would not affect its flights as it has already curtailed capacity by half.

    Also Read | SpiceJet says all flights on time, no cancellations after DGCA order

    Previously, SpiceJet has been in disputes with aircraft company De Havilland for Bombardier Q400 planes and lessor Avolon for Boeing planes.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol could not independently confirm the news development

    Close

    Related stories

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #aviation #AWAS #SpiceJet
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 01:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.