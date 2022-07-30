Deregister SpiceJet planes: Gulf-based lessor to India watchdog

A subsidiary of Gulf-based lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has appealed to the Indian aviation regulator for deregistering three Boeing 737-800s leased to SpiceJet over non-payment of dues, The Economic Times said, the latest in a string of woes for the airline dogged by safety concerns and failure of payments to vendors, lessors, and suppliers.

Recently, the regulator issued a show cause notice to the airline over safety before ordering the carrier to operate only half the flights approved for the summer schedule. The airline said the move would not affect its flights as it has already curtailed capacity by half.

Previously, SpiceJet has been in disputes with aircraft company De Havilland for Bombardier Q400 planes and lessor Avolon for Boeing planes.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol could not independently confirm the news development