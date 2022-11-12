SpiceJet launches flight between Pune, Bangkok

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Saturday started non-stop flight between Pune and Bangkok.

The airline also operates flights to Bangkok from Delhi and Kolkata.

It has also added another flight on the Delhi-Bangkok route from November 11. It operates two daily non-stop flights from Kolkata to Bangkok, according to a release.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the Pune-Bangkok flight virtually.

"The launch of this new flight is a significant step in strengthening Pune's international connectivity, and we will soon have a new flight connecting Pune with Singapore as well.

"We have been working relentlessly towards making Pune a world-class airport, a new terminal building is under construction and should be ready by next year, a new international cargo terminal is being built, an integrated cargo terminal is also being built and a multi-level parking is ready and is being tested," Scindia said.

The flight between Pune and Bangkok will operate on all days except Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays whereas additional flights between Delhi and Bangkok will operate daily.