English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Singapore seeking expats with ‘super’ skills

    The revised scoring system is set to kick in from September next year for new applicants of an Employment Pass, holders of which currently make up about 14 percent of the financial and business hub’s foreign workforce.

    Bloomberg
    March 14, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Singapore is seeking to attract higher-caliber foreign workers under a new points-based visa system, as part of the government’s broader push to boost local employment while positioning itself as a global city, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said.

    “What we are trying to do is to be able to differentiate the high talent, the really super skill sets talent that can come to our country to work to complement our existing workforce,” Tan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Thursday.

    The nation last week announced one of the biggest overhauls ever to visa rules that allow entry of typically highly-paid workers, who will be scored on factors such as education, skills and how their nationality contributes to the diversity of their firm.

    The revised scoring system is set to kick in from September next year for new applicants of an Employment Pass, holders of which currently make up about 14 percent of the financial and business hub’s foreign workforce.

    The changes seek to address concerns among residents about a perceived bias toward hiring foreigners, and comes two years after the ruling People’s Action Party lost the most number of parliamentary seats since independence.

    Close

    Related stories

    Tan said that resentment against foreigners is not a widespread sentiment in the country. The new system, which has been worked on for a long time, has been welcomed by business chambers and companies as it gives more transparency to the hiring process, according to Tan.

    “Rather than open the door and let every single one in, what we are trying to say is that let’s have a little bit more differentiation,” said Tan. The endgame is one where “the ones that leave get replaced by higher-caliber EPs” over the next few years, Tan said.

    Worker Crunch

    The Southeast Asian nation is currently facing a shortage of workers across sectors ranging from the labor-intensive construction and services industries to the high-skilled tech and finance sectors, as foreigners left amid tight border controls during the pandemic.

    Tan said that Singapore is hoping to address the crunch by wooing highly educated women and older employees back into the jobs market, by calling on firms to introduce more flexible work arrangements. He estimates that a previously announced increase in the retirement age could “potentially” bring back more than 100,000 workers into the workforce.

    The labor shortage is still expected to be resolved in the coming months as Singapore eases border curbs “quite quickly,” he said, echoing earlier remarks by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong that the government is aimingto clear the foreign worker crunch in a few months.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #expats #foreign workers #labor shortage #Singapore #singapore economy
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 07:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.