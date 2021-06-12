MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs 2,000 crore via QIP

The paid-up equity share capital of the company has gone up from Rs 253,06,15,130 to Rs 267,04,75,130 comprising 26,70,47,513 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

Moneycontrol News
June 12, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
Shriram Transport Finance Company. | Representative image

Shriram Transport Finance Company. | Representative image


Shriram Transport Finance (STF) has raised around Rs 2,000 crore through its latest qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue that closed on June 11, the auto finance firm has said

"Securities Issuance Committee at its meeting held today i.e. June

12, 2021...approved the allotment of 13,986,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs.10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs.1,430/- per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs.1,420/- per Equity Share) at a discount of Rs.3.32 per Equity Share i.e. 0.23% of the floor price of Rs.1,433.32 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs.1999,99,80,000/-, pursuant to the Issue," STF said in a regulatory filing on June 12.

Also read: Shriram Transport Finance approves funds raising via QIB, capital infusion by promoter

The paid-up equity share capital of the company—pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue—has increased from Rs 253,06,15,130 to Rs 267,04,75,130 comprising 26,70,47,513 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The firm said the list of allottees who have been allotted more than 5 percent of the equity shares would be filed shortly.

A QIP allows listed companies to raise capital without having to submit legal paperwork to market regulators. Through QIP a company can issue equity shares, fully and partly convertible debentures, or any securities other than warrants which are convertible to equity shares to a qualified institutional buyer.

Close

Related stories

The board of directors has approved June 30 as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the members who can vote by remote e-voting at its upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM), the company said.

Earlier, the Securities Issuance Committee of the firm had approved holding an EGM on June 7 to seek shareholders' approval for preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants to promoter Shriram Capital. The firm is looking to raise another Rs 500 crore from its promoter firm in the meantime.

STF's shares closed at Rs 1,475.25 on June 11, up 5.10 points or 0.35 percent.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #QIP #qualified institutions placement #Securities Issuance Committee #Shriram Transport Finance
first published: Jun 12, 2021 03:01 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey