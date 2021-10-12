MARKET NEWS

Shriram Transport Fin Q2 Net Profit seen up 3.5% YoY to Rs. 708.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 0.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,053.3 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

October 12, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
Shriram Transport Finance Company (Representative image)

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Shriram Transport Fin to report net profit at Rs. 708.2 crore up 3.5% year-on-year (up 316.7% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 0.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,053.3 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 1.3% Y-o-Y (down 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,596.8 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

