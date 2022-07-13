Shree Cement Q1 PAT seen up 9% YoY to Rs 721 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Shree Cement: Shree Cement reported a 16 percent decline in standalone net profit of Rs 645 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, as against Rs 768 crore recorded a year ago. Revenue rose 3.6 percent on-year to Rs 4,099 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 3,958 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. The year-on-year decline in profit was due to a surge in power and fuel costs, along with the high base of last year’s quarter. Meanwhile, the sequential growth was aided by higher volumes and better realizations during the quarter.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Cement to report net profit at Rs 721 crore up 9% year-on-year (up 32.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 26.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,357 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,079.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

