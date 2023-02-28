Shareholders approve HDFC-HDFC Bank merger

Shareholders of mortgage lending major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) have given their nod to the amalgamation of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank, the company said in a communique to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The merger has been approved by shareholders with an overwhelming majority and no objections were received on the merger, the counsel of the two companies informed the NCLT.

HDFC has already received the required approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

In addition to this, the company had also received a no objection certificate (NOC) from both stock exchanges.

The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, which was announced on April 4, 2022, is dubbed one of the largest mergers in India's corporate history. The merger, in terms of market capitalisation, is set to create the third largest company in the country, with the amalgamated entity estimated to have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

After the complete deal and merger, existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 percent of the HDFC bank.

In January 2023, in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh termed the shrinking arbitrage between non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks in terms of RBI regulations as the key driver for the merger.