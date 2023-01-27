English
    Deepak Parekh: India is in a bright spot because we have political stability

    While global headwinds will impact us a little in India, the country seems to have more tailwinds, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said in an exclusive interview.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
    Deepak Parekh with US Secretary Timothy Geithner at a Confederation of Indian Industry meet in 2012. (Image source: U.S. Department of the Treasury via Wikimedia Commons)

    Deepak Parekh, the Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction that he has never been more optimistic about India that right now.

    "I've been on record several times stating that I have never been as optimistic about India as I am today,” Parekh said in an interview. “The world is going through a tough time and has headwinds that will impact us a little in India, but as a country, India seems to have more tailwinds.”

    India has to seize the opportunity it has for the next couple of years because China's growth is slowing down as is global growth, the HDFC chairman said.