When and where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget Speech 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 on February 1.

The spotlight is on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she presents the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on February 1.

The budget, as per tradition, will begin at 11 AM at the Parliament.

You can watch the Budget 2023 speech on Sansad TV - the official channel of Parliament and Doordarshan, the national broadcaster. The speech will also be available for viewing on their YouTube channels.

The PIB will also stream the Budget online. You can also follow Budget updates on Moneycontrol.

Other news channels will also likely cut to the Finance Minister’s speech.

The Budget speech usually lasts for about two hours but the durations have differed over the years.

Since 2020, the Budget has been presented in paperless format. This year too, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Budget in paperless format.

A customary ‘Halwa’ ceremony was held on Thursday, January 26, to mark the final stage of the Budget preparation process. The Halwa ceremony is taking place five days before the Budget is presented.

It is organised every year at the Finance Ministry headquarters in the Secretariat building’s North Block basement in the national capital of New Delhi and attended by the finance minister and other high-ranking officials.

Celebrations are usually kicked off by the finance minister stirring a cauldron or kadhai full of halwa and then serving it to colleagues.