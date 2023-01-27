English
    HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh: Never been more optimistic about India

    Deepak Parekh says that with political stability, policy stability, food security, and vaccine security, India has more tailwinds than headwinds in a China-plus-one world.

    Pavan Lall
    January 27, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST
    HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh

    Deepak Shantilal Parekh has an unfair advantage. The Gods are clearly on his side. On one wall in his office are about 60 small idols, including those of Lord Ganesha, Tara Devi, and Buddha, beaming their blessings from a shelf.

    A dream merchant, the Chairman of the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has helped nearly a crore Indians see their aspirations come to life in the form of a home they can call their own.

    Parekh has also resolved many a knotty corporate crisis, including salvaging the Unit Trust of India and Satyam Computer when both floundered, and also been the go-to man for policymakers at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

    He's wearing a purple shirt with white slacks and brown loafers, minus socks, when we meet in early January. His sixth-floor chairman's office at HDFC House in Nariman Point is supremely silent, a luxury in Mumbai's din and clatter. Parekh still comes to office for a few hours every day, mostly conducting meetings and staying connected to what's happening in the business world.