Wheat prices at 14-year high globally as India bans export

Wheat is a staple crop for the global market. So the producing countries are facing a lot of issues, and the prices are expected to be on the higher side, at least in the international markets.

Crude price has also jumped. The US officials said that the strategy on Russian oil could be switched from embargo to tariffs, which means crude will be in the market but at a higher cost to the producer.

Also, coal prices inching very close to all-time highs in the international markets. $420 per tonne was an all-time high. It’s trading above $400/tonne.