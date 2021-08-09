MARKET NEWS

English
August 09, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 16,300; M&M, Bajaj Finserv top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except pharma and energy, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex54,538.84261.12 +0.48%
    Nifty 5016,304.7566.55 +0.41%
    Nifty Bank36,062.80253.55 +0.71%
    Nifty 50 16,304.75 66.55 (0.41%)
    Mon, Aug 09, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    M&M777.0518.80 +2.48%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco433.40-8.75 -1.98%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank36072.30263.05 +0.73%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5790.30-51.05 -0.87%


  • August 09, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading 1.4 percent lower at Rs 45,981 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. September silver futures were trading 1.9 percent lower at Rs 63,730 a kilogram.

  • August 09, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday, reaching a four-month high versus the euro, as traders positioned for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

  • August 09, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • August 09, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened with marginal gains on August 9 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 124.01 points or 0.23% at 54401.73, and the Nifty was up 45.60 points or 0.28% at 16283.80. About 1495 shares have advanced, 533 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

  • August 09, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open flat to negative on the back of mixed global cues, dictated by nervousness over the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant Coronavirus and uncertainty about government policy in China. US markets ended mixed amid release of better than expected monthly jobs data.

  • August 09, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading marginally higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 72.54 points or 0.13% at 54350.26, and the Nifty was up 75.80 points or 0.47% at 16314.00.

  • August 09, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 69.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 631 crore in the Indian equity market on August 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • August 09, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    SGX Nifty performance of in the last 1-month:

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

