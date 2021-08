Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metal stocks under pressure, Bharti Airtel top gainer

August 05, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

Jindal Steel & Power's steel sales and production Updates:

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) reported a sharp recovery in steel sales in the month of July 21, returning back to its growth path. Steel sales were up 5% Y-o-Y and surged 21% M-o-M to 6.7 lakh tonnes as compared to 6.4 lakh tonnes during the same month in the previous year.

JSPL reports monthly steel production of 6.5 lakh tonnes, up 8% Y-o-Y as compared to 6.03 lakh tonnes during the same month in the previous year.

Exports accounted for more than 40% of the total sales volumes due to high spot demand from international markets.

