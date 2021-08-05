MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Don’t miss the webinar on Capturing the Essence of ESG in the Indian Market.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Taking Stock: Sensex, Nifty end with minor gains after hitting fresh record highs

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU bank index shed 2 percent but the metal index was up 1 percent, and the IT index gained 0.7 percent

Rakesh Patil
August 05, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST

The Indian market ended with marginal gains after hitting fresh record highs in the early trade for the third straight session on August 5. Benchmark indices the Sensex and the Nifty touched new highs of 54,717.24 and 16,349.45, respectively, during the day.

At close, the Sensex was up 123.07 points, or 0.23 percent, at 54,492.84, and the Nifty was up 35.80 points, or 0.22 percent, at 16,294.60.

"The market witnessed the continuation of the positive trend and an attempt to hold above the Nifty 50 index support level of 16,200. Sustaining above 16,200 is the key factor from a short-term perspective, maintaining above this level is important for the market to gain momentum and extend the rally until 16,500," said Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Momentum indicators like RSI and MACD suggest a positive outlook, he said.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU bank index shed 2 percent, while the metal index rose 1 percent and IT index was up 0.7 percent.

Close

Related stories

The midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index slipped 0.4 percent.

Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, ITC, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel were the top Nifty gainers. SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the top losers.

Stocks & sectors

IndexPricesChangeChange%
Sensex54,492.84123.07 +0.23%
Nifty 5016,294.6035.80 +0.22%
Nifty Bank35,834.75-193.30 -0.54%
Nifty 50 16,294.60 35.80 (0.22%)
Thu, Aug 05, 2021
Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
Bharti Airtel598.7024.30 +4.23%
Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
SBI441.85-15.10 -3.30%
Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
Nifty Metal5834.4074.50 +1.29%
Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
Nifty PSU Bank2442.05-55.65 -2.23%

On the BSE, the metal index added 1.3 percent, while FMCG and IT indices added 0.5 percent each. The realty index lost 1 percent.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 250 percent was seen in REC, ITC and SBI Life Insurance.

A long buildup was seen in RBL Bank, Eicher Motors and Dr Lal PathLabs, while a short buildup was seen in SBI Life Insurance, Bosch and SBI.

More than 300 stocks, including Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, SBI Life Insurance Company and Larsen & Toubro Infotech, hit a 52-week high on the BSE.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a Doji candle with longer shadows on both sides on the daily scale but continued forming higher highs, higher lows for the sixth day.

The index has to hold above 16,200 for an up move towards 16,400 then 16,500 zones. On the downside, support is seen at 16,150 then 16,000, said Chandan Taparia, Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex #Taking Stock
first published: Aug 5, 2021 04:27 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.