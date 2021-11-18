Seven states have cut VAT on jet fuel, more expected to follow soon: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched launched Krishi Udaan 2.0 scheme on October 27

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said on November 18 that so far, seven states including union territories have reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on jet fuel to below 4 percent from earlier levels to support the cash-strapped Indian airline industry.

The UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar along with the Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana state governments have reduced VAT on jet fuel, he said at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2021 summit in Delhi.

The ministry is in active discussions with all other states to reduce VAT on jet fuel prices, and the chief minister of Tripura has also committed to reduce VAT on jet fuel soon, according to the minister.

Reducing VAT on jet fuel has been one of the major objectives of ministry since Scindia took over the industry in August. The central government since September has been negotiating with the state governments to reduce the tax rate for the aviation industry, which is still recovering from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scindia said that a major reason for airlines' losses is the high cost of ATF. Jet fuel prices are high due to rising base price and "very high VAT imposed by state governments", which currently ranges from 4% to 30%, he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Aviation Minister further said that his ministry is currently evaluating the process of normalising international scheduled flight operations.

Safety remains a priority for the MoCA and it will take steps to open up international air travel as and when the COVID-19 pandemic subside around the world, he added.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

Scindia added that he expects the aviation industry in India to grow exponentially once the pandemic is truly a thing of the past.

He said that in the next five years the Indian aviation fleet will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30-40 percent.

The Indian aviation fleet will grow to around 2,000 planes in the next 10 years, Scindia said, while stressing on the importance of improvement in all aspects of the local aviation industry together in order for the country to become a hub for global aviation.

The ministry is willing to work with aircraft manufacturers to boost aircraft manufacturing in the country, the minister said.

Furthermore, he said that the country needs to boost helicopter penetration in India, as at the moment India has the lowest per capita penetration of helicopters in the world.

He also urged the drone industry and air cargo industry to invest in the potential of growth that India offers.