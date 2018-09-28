Sell HCL Technologies, target Rs 1050: Mustafa Nadeem

Mustafa Nadeem

HCL Technologies after a bullish rally has made a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily charts. The chart also suggests overbought formation which is a leading indicator with bearish divergence.

We expect it to correct and revert to mean with a stop loss placed at Rs 1120 and a target of Rs 1050.

The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.