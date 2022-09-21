English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SC likely to pronounce verdict on IHH open offer for Fortis tomorrow

    Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo had challenged the Fortis-IHH deal to recover the Rs 3,600 crore arbitration award it had won in a Singapore tribunal against Fortis’ erstwhile promoters

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

    The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

    The Supreme Court will likely pronounce its verdict on the IHH open offer for Fortis on September 22, CNBC-TV18 reported.

    Malaysia's IHH Healthcare had acquired a 31 percent controlling stake in Fortis in 2018, which had triggered a mandatory open offer to acquire another 26 percent of Fortis shares from the market. It had acquired the stake in Fortis Healthcare in August 2018 by paying $1.1 billion in a bidding process overseen by an independent board.

    The open offer, however, could not move forward due to ongoing legal proceedings with respect to the transaction based on a plea filed by Daiichi Sankyo.

    Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo had challenged the Fortis-IHH deal to recover the Rs 3,600 crore arbitration award it had won in a Singapore tribunal against Fortis’ erstwhile promoters, brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh.

    Daiichi Sankyo had moved the plea against the Singh brothers and Indiabulls alleging that the two had pledged 1.7 million shares of Fortis Healthcare held by Fortis Healthcare Holding, despite the apex court forbidding it.

    Close

    Related stories

    In April 2016, an arbitration tribunal in Singapore had ruled in favour of Daiichi, directing the Singh brothers to pay around Rs 2,563 crore in damages, plus interest of 4.44 percent per year from November 7, 2008, till the date of the award.

    The tribunal found the brothers guilty of making false claims in a self-assessment report and of fraudulently misrepresenting and concealing the “genesis, nature and severity of the US regulatory investigations” of Ranbaxy when Daiichi bought their 34.82 percent stake for $ 2.4 billion in 2008.

    On February 15, 2018, the Supreme Court had allowed banks and other financial institutions to sell shares of Fortis Healthcare pledged with them by the Singh brothers, on or before August 31. The court had also forbidden the Singh brothers from pledging any more shares in the company from then on.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Daiichi Sankyo #Fortis #IHH #SC verdict #Supreme Court
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 09:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.