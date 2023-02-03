English
    SBI Chairman: Our exposure to Adani group is around Rs 27,000 cr, no concern for now

    Addressing a press conference after announcing the quarterly results, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara said that the lender has outstanding loan of 0.8 to 0.9 percent to Adani Group

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
    State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

    State Bank of India’s (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara, on February 3 said the lender’s exposure to the Adani Group is of around Rs 27,000 crore or 0.8 to 0.9 percent of its loan book and repayments are on track, implying that there is no concern as of now.

    “We have lent to Adani for projects which have tangible assets and have adequate cash collections. They are able to meet obligations. It is only 0.8-0.9 percent of our loan book,” Khara said at the press conference after announcing the bank's third quarter results.

    Various companies of the Adani Group witnessed a massive fall in their valuation with their shares tanking between 20 to 35 percent.

    Concerning the challenges with the loans, Khara said that SBI doesn't see any challenges in servicing the loans.