Samsung Electronics' names Jay Y. Lee executive chairman
A symbolic move heralding that South Korea's most valuable company will be officially run by the third generation of its founding family.
Reuters
October 27, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST
Samsung Electronics' de facto leader Jay Y. Lee has been named executive chairman of the company, it said on Thursday, a symbolic move heralding that South Korea's most valuable company will be officially run by the third generation of its founding family.
