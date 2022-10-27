English
    Samsung Electronics' names Jay Y. Lee executive chairman

    A symbolic move heralding that South Korea's most valuable company will be officially run by the third generation of its founding family.

    October 27, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Samsung Electronics' de facto leader Jay Y. Lee has been named executive chairman of the company, it said on Thursday, a symbolic move heralding that South Korea's most valuable company will be officially run by the third generation of its founding family.

     
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 07:14 am
